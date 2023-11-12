Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Local Disabled Veteran Awarded a Home

Published

Retired U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Eric Frazier received a home Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. -- Photo by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio WMSR 107.9 FM

On Friday, November 10th, in conjunction with the USMC Birthday,  Coffee County local and Retired U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Eric Frazier was honored in a Welcome Home Ceremony and given the keys to his fully accessible home built by Harris Construction fully equip with accessible cabinets donated by Wellborn Cabinets.

Eric, a single dad with a young daughter, is one of ten heroes selected to be a 100% funded Bass Pro Shops home recipient of a Helping a Hero Home. He joined the military in 2003 was deployed to Iraq when his HUMVEE hit an IED. After losing both of his legs in the explosion, Eric’s biggest victory was learning to walk again through physical and occupational therapy. 

Founder of Helping a Hero Program, Meredith Iler, welcomed many special guests at Friday’s ceremony including  fellow home recipients  US Army CPL Sue Crutchfield  Retired and US Army specialist JP Lane Retired.  Both spoke on what  “Helping a Hero”  and the 100 Homes Challenge has meant to them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Also in attendance were Celebrity Chef and Helping a Hero National Ambassador Paula Deen, Country Music Artist Charity Bowden, Miss TN Regan Ringler and Challenger the Eagle. 

For information on donating to Helping a Hero you can visit https://helpingahero.org/

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023