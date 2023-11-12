Local Disabled Veteran Awarded a Home

On Friday, November 10th, in conjunction with the USMC Birthday, Coffee County local and Retired U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Eric Frazier was honored in a Welcome Home Ceremony and given the keys to his fully accessible home built by Harris Construction fully equip with accessible cabinets donated by Wellborn Cabinets.

Eric, a single dad with a young daughter, is one of ten heroes selected to be a 100% funded Bass Pro Shops home recipient of a Helping a Hero Home. He joined the military in 2003 was deployed to Iraq when his HUMVEE hit an IED. After losing both of his legs in the explosion, Eric’s biggest victory was learning to walk again through physical and occupational therapy.

Founder of Helping a Hero Program, Meredith Iler, welcomed many special guests at Friday’s ceremony including fellow home recipients US Army CPL Sue Crutchfield Retired and US Army specialist JP Lane Retired. Both spoke on what “Helping a Hero” and the 100 Homes Challenge has meant to them.

Also in attendance were Celebrity Chef and Helping a Hero National Ambassador Paula Deen, Country Music Artist Charity Bowden, Miss TN Regan Ringler and Challenger the Eagle.

For information on donating to Helping a Hero you can visit https://helpingahero.org/