Local Democrats and Republicans plan debates on Thunder Radio

Thunder Radio’s interview program, “Connecting Coffee County” is so excited to host our local Democratic and Republican parties Chairmen to discuss statewide legislative issues. Mike Stein (Chairman of the Coffee County Democratic Party) and Greg Sandlin (Chairman of the Coffee County Republican Party) will be our guest monthly on our afternoon interview show to share cordial discussions about state politics that affect our community. The first meeting is slated for Friday, April 5, 2024 at 4pm. Mark your calendars to listen LIVE at 107.9FM-AM1320-106.7FM in Tullahoma, online at thunder1320.com and anywhere in the world with the ManchesterGO smartphone app. Connecting Coffee County is brought to you by Peoples Bank &Trust.

