Local Democrats And Republicans Plan Debates On Thunder Radio

Thunder Radio’s interview program, “Connecting Coffee County” is excited to once again host our local Democratic and Republican designees to discuss statewide legislative issues.

Mike Stein (Chairman of the Coffee County Democratic Party) and Frances Arthur (Former GOP State Executive Committeewoman for the Tennessee 16th District from 2014-2018) will be our guest monthly on our afternoon interview show to share cordial discussions about state politics that affect our community. The upcoming meeting is slated for Friday, July 12, 2024 at 3PM.

Mark your calendars to listen LIVE at 107.9FM-AM1320-106.7FM in Tullahoma, online at thunder1320.com and anywhere in the world with the ManchesterGO smartphone app. Connecting Coffee County is brought to you by Peoples Bank &Trust.