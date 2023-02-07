Local Cub Scouts collecting food for Good Samaritan

As part of a nationwide service project, area scouting units have teamed up to collect food each February. Food donations will go to Good Samaritan and other local agencies in Coffee County.

If you would like to donate, your non-perishable food items can be dropped off to the First United Methodist Church in Hillsboro, TN. (305 Winchester Highway)

Although all unopened, non-perishable food donations are needed, local agencies are making a special request this year for donations of peanut butter, canned meat & canned meals.