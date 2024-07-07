Citizen highlights major flaws in sewer interceptor bid to Manchester City BOMA

At the Manchester City Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting on July 2, 2024, agenda item 9 B was listed as a resolution approving a contract with Insituform Technologies, LLC, in the amount of $351,521.50 for Sewer Interceptor Cleaning and Internal Inspection, Project 102-203 sponsored by Vice Mayor Mark Messick.

During the public comment section, at the start of the meeting, citizen Sarah Bradley took to the podium to address issues that she noted with the bid.

Ms. Bradley shared the bid documents with all of the Aldermen, Mayor, Director of the Water and Sewer Department (Jeff Perry) and the media.

Later in the meeting, the Board unanimously passed the resolution to approve the contract.

Thunder Radio did reach out to Mr. Perry for comment on the alleged bid discrepancies, but he has not responded at the time of this story.

Hear the full exchange from the BOMA meeting and more details from the meeting by tuning into “Connecting Coffee County” on Monday, July 8, 2024 at 3PM. Click here to listen live or tune in to 107.9 FM, 1320 AM.