Local Businessman, Charitable leader Ray Marcom passes away

Forest Mill Church of Christ confirmed that Mr. Marcrom passed away suddenly Tuesday morning, “doing what he loved”. Marcrom was helping with the Church’s ramp building (for disabled persons) ministry.

To many local citizens, Ray Marcrom was the face of Marcrom’s Pharmacy. The Marcrom’s Pharmacy family has a long history of practicing pharmacy in the community. Marking 70 plus years of pharmacy service, in 1950, H.D. Marcrom began serving Manchester as a pharmacist. In 1978 Ray Marcrom opened Marcrom’s Pharmacy and was later joined by his brother, Tom. Ray’s daughter, Sarah and her husband Joe McKamey, work there now too.

Ray Marcrom was on the faculty and helped start the College of Pharmacy program at David Lipscomb University.

Marcrom was awarded the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce’s prestigious Wayne Bramblett Lifetime Achievement Award in January of the is year.

The One Day of Hope event has been a major project for Mr. Marcrom since it’s inception. He was a guest on Thunder Radio’s interview program, “Connecting Coffee County” last month to talk about the plans already in progress for this year’s One Day of Hope. When asked to describe the event, he said in part:

Ray is survived by his wife Jane, children Samuel (Sarah) Marcrom and Sarah (Joe) McKamey, multiple grandchildren, brother Tom (Elaine), nieces and nephews.

Thunder Radio will share arrangements as they become available.