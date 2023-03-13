Local Businesses Warned of Scammer Selling Ad Opportunities with Fake Bank Recommendation

Local businesses in Coffee County have been put on alert after reports of a scammer attempting to sell advertisement opportunities for a calendar with a fake recommendation from Coffee County Bank.

According to a Facebook post, this individual is falsely claiming to be affiliated with the bank and approaching businesses with offers to advertise in a calendar that he claims will be distributed throughout the area.

Coffee County Bank, however, has denied any association with this individual or the calendar he is trying to promote. The bank has issued a warning to local businesses, urging them to be cautious and to verify any information or claims made by individuals seeking to sell advertising space.

Anyone who is approached by this individual should ask for identification and verify any claims made before agreeing to any advertising deals.