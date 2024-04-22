Connect with us

News

Local artist Soozie Lowry beautifies the HOSC

Published

The exterior of the Hands on Science Center recently had an exterior upgrade. Here are some of the photos the Hands on Science took of Soozie Lowry and her master piece. Soozie is a well-known, long-time art teacher (former) for Manchester City Schools. “The Sound of Science” exhibit mural, sponsored by Tennessee Arts Commission through a grant was recently completed by Soozie Lowry.

Austin Cisco, Hands on Science Center Director of Facilities and Development had this to say:

The Hands on Science Center is located 101 Mitchell Boulevard in Tullahoma.

