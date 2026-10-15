Lizzie Lockhart

Lizzie was born March 18, 1978 to Carol Hudgens Cox and Wayne D. Hudgens. Born with a full head of hair with curly blonde tips and shining blue eyes, she immediately stole the hearts of her family. Her greatest loves were her younger sister and very best friend, Stephanie, her husband John Anthony (Tony) Lockhart, fast-pitch softball, her entire family, and three standard poodles/doodles who she considered her four legged children. She was preceded in death by her husband Tony, her father Wayne, Grandfather Bradley Brake, grandparents Ruth and Richard Hudgens, and close family friend Debbie Breeden (Moe).

She graduated Coffee County Central High School in 1996 with honors and was recruited to play softball at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville. After graduating college, she moved to Nashville to begin her professional career. Liz worked in many different areas, many involving customer service and management administration in which she excelled due to her friendly personality, a strong desire to help people, and a serious sense of competitiveness and desire to succeed. She moved back to Manchester to care for her husband who was seriously ill with the help of her family in late 2023.

Liz is survived by her mother, Carol, her dad Charlie Cox, her sisters Stephanie, Shaina (Michael), and Wendy, her grandmother Madge Brake, uncles Warren and Edwin (Peggy) Brake, her aunt Deborah Hudgens Thomas (Mark), cousins Crystal Brake, Jennifer Brake, Justin Hennessee, nieces Samantha and Ellie, and many special, close softball friends around the country including Shannon Johnson Skelton, Amanda Stout Sullivan, Kelly Hitt, and close friend Johnny Lowery. Liz had many friends with whom she continually made contact — they are simply too many to mention.

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Liz died October 9, 2026 at her home after a devastating illness. If memorial donations are desired to be made, Liz would have loved them to go animal shelters, rescues, or other reputable charities of your choice. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.