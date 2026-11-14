Lisa Faye Willis Crabtree, age 62 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford following a courageous battle with cancer. After retiring from Nissan, Lisa continued to do what she loved most-working hard on her farms. She took great pride and pleasure in operating the farm equipment and could often be found working the land with skill, determination, and a smile. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty years, Henry Dale Crabtree; and her step grandson, Chad Crabtree. Lisa is survived by her sisters, Pam Bolin (Mike) and Patricia Duncan (Stephen); brother, Doug Willis (Joan); and stepsons, Greg (Caroline) Crabtree and Gabe Crabtree. She also leaves behind her beloved step grandsons; and nieces and nephews, Hank Crabtree, Ben Crabtree, Sam Crabtree, Megan King, Benjamin Bolin, Jared Bolin, Lindsey Duncan, Justin Duncan, Samantha Willis, Jennifer Willis, Hudson Quinn, Vayda Quinn, Olivia Duncan, Laney Duncan, Eliza Floied, and Alice Fanning. In addition to her family, Lisa is survived by the animals she loved so dearly: Lilly Pearl, Bob, Booger, and any cats who happened to find their way onto her deck. They all held a special place in her heart. At her request, no services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Animal Harbor Animal Rescue (56 Nor-Nan Road, Winchester) in Lisa’s memory. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.