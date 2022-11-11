Connect with us

Obituaries

Linda Trull

Published

Linda Trull of Tullahoma passed this life on Thursday, November 10 2022 at her residence at the age of 78. No services are scheduled.

Linda, a native of Shelbyville, was the daughter of the late J D and Vergie Bell Baker. She loved to quilt and watch murder mysteries and sci fi shows on TV. She was also an excellent cook. Mrs. Trull loved her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Joe Trull; sons, Brian and Joe Trull; and brother, Billy Baker.

Mrs. Trull is survived by son, Jeff Trull (Carrie) of Tullahoma; daughter, Lisa Coble (Steve) of Tullahoma; brother, David Baker (Mary Lou) of Lynchburg; sisters-in-law, Cathy Rackler (Donnie) of Tullahoma and Rita Baker of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Joshua, Raphael, Justin and Jacob Trull; three other grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

