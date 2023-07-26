Connect with us

Linda Marlene Sanders

Mrs. Linda Marlene Sanders, age 61 of Manchester, was born on September 18, 1961, to the late Felix and Viola Tomkins Stillings, in Hamilton, OH. She was a beloved homemaker and a member of the Hubbard’s Cove Church of God. Mrs. Linda’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Linda is preceded in death by her brother, Gene Stillings, and sister, Marge Wilson. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Carl Sanders, son, Carl “CJ” Sanders (Taylor), daughters, Melissa and Joyce Sanders; grandchildren, James and Sierra Maynard, Quinn and Max Scott, Jr., and Acelynn “Sunshine” Sanders; brother, Dennis Stillings; sisters, Diane Stillings, Carol McCormick, LaVergne Depore, and Sandra Sargent; several nieces and nephews, extended family members, and a host of friends.

Funeral services for Mrs. Linda will be conducted on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 1 pm, with Rev. Tammy Black and Bishop Charles Dotson officiating, in the chapel of Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held on Wednesday, July 26, from 4 – 9 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Linda passed away on Monday, July 24, at St. Thomas Rutherford after an extended illness.

