Linda M. Wilhoite of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital in Tullahoma at the age of 75. Funeral Services are scheduled on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 10 AM at Concord Baptist Church with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Friday, December 16.

Mrs. Wilhoite was born in Winchester, the daughter of the late Woodie Avery and Genevieve Edna Morris. She was a member of the Concord Baptist Church and enjoyed reading her Bible and singing in church. She also enjoyed crocheting, going shopping and completing Jigsaw puzzles. She was also a great cook. Her favorite times were spent being with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Horace Franklin Wilhoite Jr; and brother, Wayne Morris.

Mrs. Wilhoite is survived by daughters, Angie Peary of Tullahoma and Tina Steele (Hoppy) of Estill Springs; sons, Troy Wilhoite (Jackie) of Peoria, IL, Timothy Wilhoite (Barbara) of Tullahoma and Horace Woodrow Wilhoite of Tullahoma; brothers, Woodie Morris (Betty) of Tullahoma, David Morris (Cindy) of Franklin County and Jimmy Morris; sister-in-law, Ella Bennett Riddle (RC) of Tullahoma; fourteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.