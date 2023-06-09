Connect with us

Linda LaJean Brantley

Ms. Linda LaJean Brantley, age 75, passed away Monday, May 29th, 2023, in Tullahoma, TN. Ms. Brantley was born July 26th, 1947, in Bremen, IN, to the late Mr. Howard Harrington and Mrs. Virginia Harrington (Hostetler).

Linda was a believer in the Baptist faith. In her spare time, she loved gardening, camping, and especially spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Brantley; and brother, Dennis Harrington. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Walsh (Andrew); son, Chris Sparkman (Cheri); and brothers, Steve Harrington and Michael Harrington; and several extended family and friends. 

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Brantley family.

