Linda June Owen Arnold of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed from this life on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 84 years. The family has chosen cremation with no services being planned at this time.

Linda, a native of Ashville, Alabama, is the daughter of the late Dewey Delton and Vera Carter Owen. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Billy Eugene Arnold, son, David Nelson and 2 sisters, Belle Smith and Gladys.

Linda enjoyed her retirement and spent a lot of her time taking care of her flowers and gardening. Although she was retired, she liked to stay busy, with her farm and animals. She truly enjoyed the farm life.

Survivors include one son, Roger Nelson of Tullahoma, brother, Wayne (Ruth) Owen of Alabama and 2 grandchildren, Eugene and Evelyn.

