Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obituaries

Linda June Owen Arnold

Published

Linda June Owen Arnold of Tullahoma, Tennessee, passed from this life on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 84 years. The family has chosen cremation with no services being planned at this time.  

Linda, a native of Ashville, Alabama, is the daughter of the late Dewey Delton and Vera Carter Owen.  Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Billy Eugene Arnold, son, David Nelson and 2 sisters, Belle Smith and Gladys. 

Linda enjoyed her retirement and spent a lot of her time taking care of her flowers and gardening.  Although she was retired, she liked to stay busy, with her farm and animals. She truly enjoyed the farm life. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Survivors include one son, Roger Nelson of Tullahoma, brother, Wayne (Ruth) Owen of Alabama and 2 grandchildren, Eugene and Evelyn.    

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is assisting the family. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023