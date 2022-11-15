Linda Jane Byrd, 82, of Manchester TN, went home to be with our Lord on November 14,, 2022. Born on September 26th, 1941 in Maryville TN.

She was a faithful follower of the lord, and her life and spoken word were testimonies of that faithfulness. Linda was a beloved wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her, but we find peace in knowing she is now in the arms of Jesus and reunited with her loving husband of 62 years and high school sweetheart Rev. Clarence Byrd.

Linda served as a pastor’s wife for many years. First in Ypsilanti, Michigan, serving in all areas of Ministry at the church founded by her husband, Graceway Baptist. As the leaders of the church, they sponsored a student in Hati. Linda relished in the days she received his pictures and postcards. After serving 20 years in Michigan, Linda and Clarence returned home to serve at Zion Chapel Baptist Church in Louisville, TN.

Linda had a heart for people and service, and was honored to do the “kingdom’s work”. Always having open arms and an open heart to all, Linda taught through out the years seeing many souls come to Christ. She was proud the day her daughter began working carry on Linda and Clarence’s legacy through ministry. Linda above all treasured her family, instilling the importance of family and compassion. She loved without hesitation and prayed fervently daily.

She was preceded in death by her lifelong love of 62 years, Clarence P Byrd, her sisters Alice Houston of Maryville, TN, Dorothy Regan of Maryville, TN, Kathrine Holloway of Kentucky.

Survived by daughter, Sherree’ Bowen and her husband John Perry (JB) Bowen II of Manchester TN. Grandchildren; Bryan Paul McAdams and wife Kaitlyn McAdams of Morrison, TN and Kayla Sherre’ Rose and husband Michael Rose of Nashville, TN. Great grandchildren: Brylyn Kate McAdams and Madison Grace McAdams of Morrison, TN. Survived by siblings: Willie Pearl Caldwell and Ed Gibbs. Linda has many nieces and nephews she adored.

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10:00am in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Dr. Steve Hodges and Dr. Jake Dorak officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.

