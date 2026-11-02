Linda Irene Yearwood, age 81, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, October 29, 2026, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Mrs. Yearwood was born in Nashville, TN, to the late Tommy Gaddes and Willie Mae Miles Gaddes. She spent most of her life working as a surgical nurse in Nashville and Murfreesboro and was of the Baptist faith. In her free time, she enjoyed tending to her flowers and gardening. She especially loved cooking and sharing food with others.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Mack Yearwood; her brother, W.T. Gaddes; and her sisters, Mary Ann Thomas and Joyce Williams.

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Mrs. Yearwood is survived by her son, Eddie Sanders, and her daughter, Karen Hayes (Chris); her grandchildren, Bryan Sanders (Jamie), Kyle Hayes, and Shelby Veron (Tyler); her great-grandchildren, Alyssa Henley, Kaylee Sanders, Kayne Sanders, Nolan Veron, and Spencer Veron; and her six great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Sterling Yearwood (Jean); her special niece, Diane Harper (Jackie); nephew, Teddy Thomas; and her special friends, Carla, Karen, Ricky & Genice, Sue, and Jackie.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Fredonia Cemetery in Coffee County, with burial to follow.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Yearwood family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com