Linda Charlene Sims

Published

Linda Charlene Sims of Hazel Green, AL passed this life on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at her residence at the age of 78. Funeral Services are scheduled on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 – 2 PM.

Mrs. Sims, a native of Zanesville, OH, was the daughter of the late Ronald C. and Elsie S. Watton Ross. While a resident of Tullahoma, she attended the Westside Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, being outdoors and playing cards. She also enjoyed going on Facebook.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Sims and sister, Karen Poore.

Mrs. Sims is survived by daughters, Vickie l Swauger (Tim) of Tullahoma; Debbie Johnson (Robert) of Hazel Green, Melissa Hamilton (Jerry) of Bradenton, FL and Tommie Sims of Tullahoma; fifteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

