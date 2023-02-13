Connect with us

Obituaries

Linda Brandon

Published

Mrs. Linda Brandon, age 69 of Manchester, was born on January 1, 1954, to the late Virgil Ritchie and Myrtle Bennett Ritchie, who survives. She was a registered nurse at Harton Hospital in Tullahoma and of the Church of Christ faith. Mrs. Linda enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren, her chickens and dogs, canoeing and Nascar.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Linda is preceded in death by her infant sister, JoAnn Ritchie, and sister-in-law, Rebecca Ritchie. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ronald Brandon; daughters, Carissa Kerber Brey and her husband, Ben, of Lebanon, and Erica Campbell Ingles and her husband, Corbin, of Huntsville; grandchildren, Colton, Noah, and Amryn and Casey Kerber, and Tobias and Chloe Campbell; brother, Steve Ritchie and his children, Seth Ritchie, and Amy Lattimore and her husband, Jason, and their daughter, Nora; brothers-in-law, David Brandon (Beverly), and James Brandon, special cousin who is more like a sister, Kathy Johnson (Marvin); several nieces, nephews and extended family members, and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 5 – 7 PM. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in Hopewell Cemetery. Mrs. Linda passed away at her home in Manchester, surrounded by her family, on Sunday evening, after an extended illness.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Brandon family. Online condolences and memories can be shared at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com 

