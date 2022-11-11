Funeral services for Mrs. Linda B. Haley, age 78 of Manchester, will be conducted at 12:00PM on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until the time of services at the funeral home. Mrs. Haley passed from this life on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.

Linda is preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Haley; parents, Carl and Grace Bickel; brother, Kenneth Bickel. She is survived by her brother, Billy Bickel.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Haley family.