Obituaries

Lillie Morene Harvey

Published

Mrs. Lillie Morene Harvey, age 88, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in Manchester, TN.

Mrs. Harvey was born in Warren County, TN, to her late parents Tom J. Harrell and Ruthie J. Helton. She worked as a factory worker for some of her life before becoming a homemaker and was a member of Caney Branch Baptist Church. Mrs. Harvey enjoyed being with her family and friends and in her free time, she enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers, doing work outside, circle word puzzles, and quilting. Mrs. Harvey will be missed dearly by her loving family, church family, and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest S. Harvey; daughter, Rebecca Ann Jones; sisters, Juanita Holt and Helen Garner.

Mrs. Harvey is survived by daughters, Charlotte (Gale) Stacy, Mary (Ricky) Whitney, and Polly (Ricky) Brown; brother, James Harrell; sister, Etta Mae Duncan; grandchildren, Kristy (James) Green, Chad (Mandy) Stacy, Chris (Cheri) Whitney, Craig (Amanda) Whitney, Joshua Jones, Jonathan (Kattie) Jones,, and Ricky Lee (Sara) Brown; great grandchildren, Hunter Green, Jade (Kenyon) Murray, Kaylee Stacy, Ethan Stacy, Ashlyn Stacy, Shane (Danette) Whitney, Corbin Whitney, Connor Whitney, Savannah Whitney, Kylie Brown, Macy Brown, Emery Jones, Remy Jones, Monty Jones, Georgia Jones, and Montgomery Jones; great great grandchild, Drake Whitney.

Visitation with the family will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 10:00am until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Leonard Herman officiating. Burial will follow at Caney Branch Cemetery in Morrison, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harvey family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com

