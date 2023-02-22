Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Lifeguard courses being held at the Manchester Recreation Center

Published

Are you looking for a fun, hands on job for the spring and summer? Consider becoming a lifeguard at the Manchester Recreation Center. There will be a few different courses available to register for within the upcoming months.

To be eligible the candidate must be 15 years of age on or before the final scheduled session of the course. The candidate must also successfully complete some of the following prerequisites:

  • Swim 300 yards continuously using the following strokes in any order:
    • Freestyle
    • Breaststroke
    • Swimming on the back or side is not allowed
    • Goggles may be used
  • Tread water using only the legs for 2 continuous minutes
  • Complete a timed event in 1 minute, 30 seconds

Class dates:

  • February through the 25th
  • March 11 – 25
  • April 8 – 22

Class days and times:

  • First Saturday: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
  • Last Saturday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

For more information contact:

Colt Pittman, Aquatics Director

cpittman@cityofmanchestertn.com

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

(931) 728-0273

In this article:

You May Also Like

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

6 days ago

News

TEMA Encourages Tennesseans to Prepare for Severe Weather Threats

Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week (SWAW) is Feb. 19-25, 2023, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and National Weather Service (NWS) are asking...

1 day ago

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

AND ANOTHER ONE: Lady Raiders win 6th straight district title

There was a celebration Friday night in Manchester. But expectations kept the party somewhat subdued. The no. 4 Coffee County Central Lady Raiders fought...

5 days ago