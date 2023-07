Mr. Lewis Miller Aaron passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. He was a retired consultant. Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Elizabeth Jarrell Aaron and a sister, Deborah Jarrell Aaron.

He is survived by a brother, Charles Aaron of Nashville.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Shady Grove Cemetery in Manchester.

Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Aaron family.