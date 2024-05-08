Connect with us

News

Letter Carriers' Stamp Out Hunger® Food Drive is Saturday

Published

Each year, letter carriers across the country head out on their routes on the second Saturday in May to collect donations of non-perishable food items to benefit local food pantries. Since launching in 1993, the National Association of Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive has grown into the nation’s largest one-day food drive, helping to fill the shelves of food banks in cities and towns throughout the United States.

The need is great, but you can help. You are invited to join letter carriers and partner organizations in the fight to end hunger in our community by participating in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Simply leave your donation of non-perishable food in a bag near your mailbox this Saturday, May 11th, and your letter carrier will do the rest.

