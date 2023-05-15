Cannon County Residents Urged to Apply for Federal Disaster Assistance Before June 6 Deadline

If you are a homeowner or renter in Cannon County, it is crucial to take note of the following information. Recent storms and tornadoes have caused significant damage and losses in several counties, including Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton, and Wayne. To aid in your recovery, the deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance is Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Before applying with FEMA, residents are encouraged to file insurance claims for any damage to their homes, personal property, or vehicles. It’s important to remember that FEMA assistance is not taxable and will not impact your Social Security, Medicaid, or other federal benefits. Additionally, FEMA grants do not require repayment. However, it is essential that you have experienced losses or property damage during the tornadoes that occurred between March 31 and April 1.

As an applicant, you may be eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, which focuses on providing critical support to disaster survivors. This includes assisting you in finding a safe, accessible, and functional place to live. The grants can be used to cover temporary housing expenses and home repairs for your primary residence. They may also address personal property losses, childcare, medical or dental care, and other serious disaster-related needs that may not be covered by insurance.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If you have suffered damage and have applied for FEMA assistance, expect a call, text, or email from FEMA to schedule an inspection appointment. Keep in mind that FEMA calls may come from unknown numbers, and if the inspector cannot reach you after three attempts, your case will be locked.

In some cases, FEMA may refer individuals to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), even if they do not own a business or home. SBA loans are the primary source of federal disaster funding for those affected by disasters. The deadline to apply for a low-interest disaster loan from the SBA is also June 6.

It’s important to note that if your SBA loan application is approved, you are not obligated to accept the loan. If the SBA cannot approve your loan application, they may refer you to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program for possible additional assistance.

To apply to the SBA online or download applications, please visit https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/. For more information or to have a loan application mailed to you, you can call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, you can dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If you prefer to submit a paper loan application, please mail it to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. Alternatively, you can apply with the assistance of an SBA representative or submit your loan application at a Business Recovery Center. To find the nearest center, click here: https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20230421/its-important-return-your-sba-loan-application.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance in Cannon County, you can choose one of the following options: