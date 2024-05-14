Lemonade Day is Thursday

For thirsty folks on Thursday, May 16, 2024 if you can’t find a lemonade stand in Manchester, you’re not in Manchester, Tennessee!

​Lemonade Day Manchester is a youth entrepreneurship program that teaches students how to create a business plan, market a product, and determine the cost per cup of lemonade sold to make a profit.



The Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Manchester City and Coffee County Schools 4th and 5th graders, Lemonade Day will culminate in a community event on Thursday, May 16th, featuring lemonade stands around town led by student entrepreneurs.

In Manchester there will be a total of 31 lemonade stands from 10:30AM-1:30PM. One at each elementary school and 23 at partnering Chamber member businesses.

At the May 7, 2024, Chamber meeting, Manchester City Mayor Marilyn Howard read a proclamation making May 16, 2024 Lemonade Day in Manchester: