Mr. Leland Leon Anderson, age 71, of Bell Buckle, passed away September 18, 2022.

A memorial service will be 3:00 P.M. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Feldhaus Memorial Chapel. Brother Rob McKamey will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Leon was born June 16, 1951, to the late Bennett Doyle Anderson and Odell Haley Anderson. He was an avid hunter and cattle farmer. He loved NASCAR and was a member of North Fork Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Anderson; brother, James Anderson; and grandson, Cole Spicer

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Betty Ann Anderson; two sons, John Anderson and Tony Wood; two daughters, Diane Spicer and Debby Shoemake; two sisters, Evelyn DeLong and Magalene Carter; seven grandchildren: Chad Spicer, Brittany Waters, Sarah Wood, David Wood, Stephanie Wood, Hunter Shoemake, and John Anderson, Jr.; five great grandchildren: Makayla Owens, Jordan Wood, Lexton Waters, Aubrey Wood, and Camden Waters.

Feldhaus Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.