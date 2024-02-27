Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Legislation to remove political flags from classrooms advances

Published

A Republican bill to ensure students in Tennessee are not indoctrinated by
political flags in the classroom advanced out of the K-12 Subcommittee at the beginning of February.

House Bill 1605, sponsored by State Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood, would
prohibit certain flags from being displayed in public schools.  

“What this (legislation) does is make it crystal clear that both flags, and
images of flags that are used in a way to try to teach students a particular
set of values that may or may not correspond to the values that they’re
learning at home, are not going to be allowed,” Bulso said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The bill, as amended, would allow for multiple flags with local, state,
national, world and historical significance to be displayed at schools. In
addition to the Tennessee and United States flags, other flags that would be
allowed include military flags, government flags, foreign country flags and
flags used temporarily for course curriculums.

House Bill 1605 would also allow parents to take civil action against a
school if it refuses to act within 10 days of receiving a written notice
regarding a potential violation of the law. The bill was scheduled to be
heard in the Education Administration Committee on Feb. 14.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

SCHOOL ALERT: Administrators asking parents of New Union, Coffee Middle students to pick up children after water main break

A water main break in the New Union area has left two county schools with no water. New Union Elementary is without water and...

May 19, 2023

News

Coffee County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for DUI while on duty

A Coffee County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been terminated after he was arrested for alleged DUI while on duty Thursday, Feb. 23. According to...

February 24, 2023

News

Fight spills into roadway; one killed by tractor trailer

A tragic accident occurred on Monday night at 9:24 PM near 3261 Hillsboro Highway, resulting in the death of 60-year-old Timothy Sullivan. According to...

March 8, 2023

Sports

Lady Raiders to host Warren County for District 6-4A crown

District superiority is up for grabs Friday night in Manchester. Coffee County Central’s Lady Red Raiders (no. 4 AP) and the Warren County Lady...

February 16, 2023