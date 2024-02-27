Legislation to remove political flags from classrooms advances

A Republican bill to ensure students in Tennessee are not indoctrinated by

political flags in the classroom advanced out of the K-12 Subcommittee at the beginning of February.

House Bill 1605, sponsored by State Rep. Gino Bulso, R-Brentwood, would

prohibit certain flags from being displayed in public schools.

“What this (legislation) does is make it crystal clear that both flags, and

images of flags that are used in a way to try to teach students a particular

set of values that may or may not correspond to the values that they’re

learning at home, are not going to be allowed,” Bulso said.

The bill, as amended, would allow for multiple flags with local, state,

national, world and historical significance to be displayed at schools. In

addition to the Tennessee and United States flags, other flags that would be

allowed include military flags, government flags, foreign country flags and

flags used temporarily for course curriculums.

House Bill 1605 would also allow parents to take civil action against a

school if it refuses to act within 10 days of receiving a written notice

regarding a potential violation of the law. The bill was scheduled to be

heard in the Education Administration Committee on Feb. 14.