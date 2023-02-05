Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Legislation to protect children from harmful medical procedures clears first hurdle in TN General Assembly

Published

Republican lawmakers in the Tennessee General Assembly last week advanced legislation to prohibit minors from undergoing “irrreversible and harmful medical procedures aimed at changing their identity.”

House Bill 1 / Senate Bill 1 – which are sponsored by Tennessee Majority Leaders, Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin and State Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, passed the Senate Health and Welfare Committee and the House Health Subcommittee last week.

The legislation would provide what lawmakers describe as the nation’s strongest protections against removal of a child’s healthy body parts. If passed, it woudl ban medical interference that alters a child’s hormonal balance and procedures that remove body parts to enable the minor to identify as a gender different from their biological sex.

Click here to see the full bill.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The bill will now move to the senate judiciary committee this week.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Farmer’s Almanac calling for ‘cold and snowy’ winter in Tennessee

The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac is telling “A Tale of Two Winters.” On sale everywhere August 30, the newest edition of North America’s most trusted...

August 25, 2022

News

Manchester man reported as missing person

Manchester Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Manchester man who has been reported missing by his family. According to MPD,...

August 18, 2022

News

Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility

 Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located...

August 28, 2022

News

UPDATE: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department identifies suspect in school threat

UPDATE: 10:05pm — Coffee County Sheriff’s Department authorities have identified the suspect in this case as a 16-year old from Franklin County and state...

August 21, 2022