Legislation to protect children from harmful medical procedures clears first hurdle in TN General Assembly

Republican lawmakers in the Tennessee General Assembly last week advanced legislation to prohibit minors from undergoing “irrreversible and harmful medical procedures aimed at changing their identity.”

House Bill 1 / Senate Bill 1 – which are sponsored by Tennessee Majority Leaders, Sen. Jack Johnson, R-Franklin and State Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, passed the Senate Health and Welfare Committee and the House Health Subcommittee last week.

The legislation would provide what lawmakers describe as the nation’s strongest protections against removal of a child’s healthy body parts. If passed, it woudl ban medical interference that alters a child’s hormonal balance and procedures that remove body parts to enable the minor to identify as a gender different from their biological sex.

Click here to see the full bill.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The bill will now move to the senate judiciary committee this week.