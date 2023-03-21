Connect with us

News

Legislation protecting foster children from abusive parents advancing through state Senate

Published

Legislation to help further protect foster children from abusive parents was approved last week by the Tennessee House of Representatives. 

House Bill 752 would make it a Class C misdemeanor for the first time a foster parent in a kinship placement allows a child to visit a parent despite a court order prohibiting the contact.

“These are adults and they know that they are not supposed to be there,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Mary Littleton, R-Dickson.

The fine for first-time offenses would be $50. Subsequent violations would result in a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $500 fine.

There are approximately 121 children in Tennessee who are currently in kinship foster care and have a visitation restriction in place against their parents, according to information from the Department of Children’s Services. 

The companion version of the bill is advancing through the Senate.

