Lee Douglas Trail

Lee Douglas Trail of Manchester passed this life on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the age of 68 years.  Funeral Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 12 Noon at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Farrar Hill Cemetery.  The family will receive friends from 10 AM until the service time.

A native of Tullahoma,  Mr. Trail was the son of the late Robert Charles and Orma Jean Floyd Trail.  He was a U S Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rebecca Ann Trail and his brother, George Alford.

Mr. Trail is survived by two daughters, Laura Finch (Arthur) and Shannon Rayder (Brent), both of Manchester; sister, Estha Picciotto (Robert) of Missouri and seven grandchildren, Gavin Benson (Maelynn), Joshua David Dove, Allison Grace Finch, Savannah Rayder, Avery Taylor Finch, Asher Gordon Finch and Katelyn Rayder.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

