Lead Found in Water At Coffee County Central High School

Parents of students at Coffee County Central High School received notification on Monday that lead was found in the drinking water at the school during June testing.

Parents were emailed a letter from the Coffee County Director of Schools; Dr. Charles Lawson; on Monday, August 1st. The letter stated that in testing results from June of 2023, there “were six water sources at CCCHS that tested positive for lead.” (see the full letter at the bottom of this story)

According to the letter from Lawson, the levels of lead were over 20 parts per billion for six test samples, a threshold that triggered notification of parents and guardians per the school district’s policy.

The letter further stated that the affected water sites were removed from service at the school. Click the play button below to hear Dr. Lawson’s quote on the matter.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website, “EPA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) agree that there is no known safe level of lead in a child’s blood. Taking action to reduce these exposures can improve outcomes. Lead is harmful to health, especially for children.”

You can read more basic information about lead in drinking water by clicking here.

