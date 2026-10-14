Lawrence Lee Wardlow was born on March 17, 1937, in Shirley, Indiana, to Carl Deloss Wardlow and Lois Ivalou Baker Wardlow. Raised in New Castle, Indiana, he graduated from New Castle High School in the class of 1955. He went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. After finishing his years of active duty, he moved back to New Castle, where he met and married JoAnne Roberts, with whom he shared life for 65 years. Larry worked his entire career for the Dana Corporation, retiring in 1999. He fully enjoyed his retirement years, particularly being able to spend time watching and caring for his nine grandchildren.

Larry was creative and resourceful. He loved tinkering and fixing things. He would spend hours making crazy costumes for his kids for Halloween or school plays. He built a model cannon out of PVC pipe that he proudly “fired” — no ammunition, but it made a loud boom with carbide powder — every 4th of July for many years. A lover of the great outdoors, he canoed and kayaked all around East Tennessee and hiked all of the Tennessee portions of the Appalachian Trail. Larry took up woodworking in retirement and made beautiful pieces of furniture, including two sets of bunk beds that were slept in by all five grandsons.

Far greater than his love of nature and woodworking was Larry’s love for Jesus. He was a lifelong member of the Church of the Nazarene, with his membership since 2006 being at Chapman’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene in Pelham, TN. He served the church in many capacities over the years, from treasurer to custodian, bus driver to sound man, and everything in between. He had a rich bass voice and loved to sing in the choir and in men’s quartets. He didn’t need to be in the spotlight, but loved to serve quietly behind the scenes.

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Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lois; brothers Donald (JoAnne), Earl, Macy (Vera), Revilo, and Lowell (Darlene); brother-in-law Robert Cody; and sister Reba Witt. He is survived by his wife, JoAnne; sister, Anolie Cody; brother-in-law, O’Neal Witt; children, Scott Wardlow, Susan (Mark) Duke, and Stephanie (Kipp) McClurg; grandchildren, Elizabeth Duke, Jonathon (Sarah) Duke, Christine (Mark) Smith, Hannah Duke, Christopher McClurg, Ethan (Kate) Duke, Macy McClurg, Faith Duke, and Houston McClurg; great-grandchildren, Shiloh Duke and Julia Duke; and countless cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2026, from 12:00pm until 2:00pm with funeral services following at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Gilley Hill Cemetery in Bradyville, TN.

Central Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wardlow family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com