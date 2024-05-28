Lawmakers crack down on illegal street racing, road-blocking

Legislation aimed at keeping Tennessee’s roads clear of dangerous and illegal obstructions now heads to the governor’s desk.

House Bill 2031, sponsored by State Rep. Jody Barrett, R-Dickson, allows someone who suffered injury or loss to bring legal action against a person who intentionally obstructs a Tennessee roadway or other place used for the passage of vehicles without legal authorization.

“Street racing, takeovers and other forms of intentionally blocking roads are growing problems in our state and across the country,” Barrett said. “It’s illegal, it’s reckless and I’m committed to finding solutions to put a stop to it.”

Street racing has become prevalent across Tennessee and the entire country. More than 60 cars blocked a Nashville intersection in November for a street racing event. In 2022, more than 300 arrests were made in Memphis during a six-month period for drag racing and reckless driving.

In Tennessee, knowingly or recklessly obstructing a roadway or other public passageway without lawful authority is a Class A misdemeanor.