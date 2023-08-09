Connect with us

News

Law Enforcement Needs your Help

Published

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the subject pictured below. The subject was allegedly involved in an incident at a local business on August 4th, 2023. If you have any information, please contact Investigator Michael Wilder at 931-455-0530 ext. 111 or at mwilder@tullahomatn.gov. The Tullahoma Police Department thanks you for your assistance.

