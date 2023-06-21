Law Enforcement Committee Approves Charles Glenn Kimbrel as New Judicial Commissioner

In a special called meeting held at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza Tuesday, the Law Enforcement Committee made a significant decision regarding the appointment of a new Judicial Commissioner. The meeting, chaired by Missy DeFord, began promptly at 4:15 pm and included committee members Laura Nettles, Jackie Duncan, Claude Morse, and Dwight Miller.

The primary agenda item was to review and approve the application of Charles Glenn Kimbrel, who had been proposed as the new Judicial Commissioner.

Committee members assessed Mr. Kimbrel’s application and resume, and Claude Morse moved to approve Charles Glenn Kimbrel as the new Judicial Commissioner, with Jackie Duncan seconding the motion. The vote on the motion was unanimously in favor.

The next step in the process will be to present Charles Glenn Kimbrel as the newly appointed Judicial Commissioner at the upcoming full commission meeting scheduled for June 27, 2023.