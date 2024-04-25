Connect with us

Larry Randall Warren Sr.

Published

Larry Randall Warren Sr. of Winchester, Tennessee, passed this life on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. at Southern Tennessee Medical Center in Winchester, Tennessee at the age of 75 years. Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services being planned.

A native of Franklin, Tennessee, he is the son of the late Earnest Lester and Francis Perry Warren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Alex Warren, daughter, Christina Croft, brother, Lester Wayne Warren, sisters, June Williams, Earlene Sullivan and Peggy Burnside.

Larry is married to Helen Robertson Warren of Winchester, Tennessee, and she survives him. He is a high school graduate, and was the owner of Warren’s Plumbing and Electric for many years. He enjoyed mowing his yard and said it was his form of relaxation. Larry was well liked by his customers and had a big heart. He will be greatly missed.

Other survivors include one son, Larry Randall Warren Jr of Chattanooga, Tennessee, daughter, Michele Wilson of Hunt land, Tennessee, Crystal Warren of Winchester, Tennessee, stepchildren, Sharon Stewart of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Ronnie Guess of Chattanooga, Tennessee, sixteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and several step grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

