Larry Darryl Collins, age 55, passed from this life on November 29, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, after fighting a battle with cystic fibrosis his entire life.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 2:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bill Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Airview Cemetery in Skymont, TN.

He is survived by his loving wife, Alli Collins, which was his angel and caregiver for 15 years. She absolutely gave her heart and soul to make sure he had top notch care; a son, Hayden Collins, whom he loved and adored; best friends, David Hall, Eddie Lang, Matt Rymer, “Chop” Myers, and Jeff Rymer; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mike (Nancy) Tillman; sister-in-law, Lauren Tillman; a special individual, whom he called Granny; his bestest buddy, which was his basset hound, Bandit; sisters, Joy Trim, Robin Campbell; brother, Ricky McGinnis; aunts, Joyce Hobbs and Loyce Winton; nieces and nephews; several cousins and extended family; numerous friends, too many to count, because he never met a stranger due to his heart of gold.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Ray Collins; mother, Mary Evelyn Collins; and brother, Kevin Collins.

Darryl lived life to the fullest just to try to get a glimpse of what normal life would be like. He received the greatest gift on May 30, 2012, which was a double lung transplant, only to be on the list for 12 days. He was forever grateful for his donor Eric, which gave him a second chance at life, which he never took for granted. Darryl participated in the Transplant Olympics in Houston, TX, Cleveland, OH, and Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a fierce competitor and earned numerous medals: a gold in racquetball, which was his passion, a silver in cycling and many other medals and achievements. While visiting Salt Lake City he was finally able to visit the North Rim at the Grand Canyon, which had always been on his bucket list. Darryl, his wife Alli, and son Hayden were always traveling to the Smoky Mountains and his favorite beach in Daytona, FL.

Above all, he was a die hard UT fan and never missed a game. He always told his students that he truly did bleed orange. GO VOLS!!!!

Darryl was an educator, earning two bachelors, a masters, and Eds. Darryl’s impact as an educator and coach was immeasurable, touching the lives of so many individuals who had the privilege of knowing him. His dedication and passion for his career path was truly inspiring.

Beyond his professional achievements, Darryl’s influence extended even further. As many of you know, he had a profound impact on the cystic fibrosis community, fighting the disease personally all the while offering support, guidance, and love to others affected by this challenging condition. He was a champion for this cause and an advocate for organ donation.

Most importantly, Darryl was a Christian and would want us to grow our faith. Let us strive to live out Christian values and honor him by spreading kindness, understanding and grace in our daily lives. Also being more knowledgeable and obedient to the Bible.

In honor of Darryl’s memory, let us carry forward his legacy by considering becoming organ donors. By doing so, we can help save lives and ensure that others have the opportunity for a brighter future.

Darryl’s presence will be so deeply missed, but his spirit lives on in the hearts of all the many lives he touched.

