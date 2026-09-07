Larry Alan Walker, of Beechgrove, passed this life on Thursday, September 3rd, 2026 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 57. Alan was born in Tullahoma to Larry D. Walker and Peggy Russell Englant. During his life, he worked in Maintenance at OMC Boat Company. Alan is survived by his father, Larry Walker; his mother, Peggy Englant; two brothers, Jimmy (Lesa) Walker and Doug (Candice) Walker; and several nieces and nephews. No public services are planned at this time.