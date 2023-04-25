Larry A Bowles of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, April 24, 2023 at his residence at the age of 73. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, April 27 from 5-8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2 PM at Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery in Millport, Alabama.

Mr. Bowels, a native of West Virginia, was the son of the late Herman and Juanita Kidd Bowels. Larry was a well-known voice in the Tullahoma area as the public announcer for many sporting events. He announced Tullahoma Little League, Tullahoma Babe Ruth, Tullahoma Middle School, Tullahoma Freshman Football, Motlow College Baseball as well as Moore County High School, Shelbyville High School and Franklin County Highschool Football. He always enjoyed getting to know the players and often would come up with nicknames to be used while announcing. Larry also owned a sports memorabilia shop in Tullahoma. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and hunting and all sports.

Larry is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Bowles of Tullahoma; son, Kevin Bowles (Angelia) of Manchester; daughter, Shelia Merlo of Tullahoma; brothers, Jimmie Bowles of Lynchburg and Leland Bowles (Pansy) of Sparta; grandchildren, Derek, Kelsey and Krysten Bowles and Austin and Gunnar Merlo and great grandchild, Oaklynn.

