Lakisha L Williams of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center at the age of 46. Memorial Services are scheduled on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the service time.

A native of Tullahoma, TN, Lakisha was the daughter of Clinton Taylor of Winchester and Tonka Williams Gruenberg of Tullahoma. Lakisha attended the Church of God in Christ in Tullahoma and always enjoyed going to church. She loved the Lord. She also enjoyed listening to music and watching movies.

Lakisha was preceded in death by grandparents, Hazel and Maggie Estelle Williams and Clifton Taylor. She is survived by parents, Clinton Taylor of Winchester and Tonka Gruenberg (Brian) of Tullahoma; grandmother, Esterine Taylor of Winchester; sisters, Biffany Ratcliffe of Louisville, KY, Fallon Shelton of Nashville and Alexa Patton of Shelbyville; special friend, Margie Wilkerson of Tullahoma and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.