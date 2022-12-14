Lady Rockets blast Champions

Westwood’s Lady Rockets picked up a road conference win over Cascade Tuesday night – moving the Lady Rockets to 14-1 on the season and keeping them perfect in DRVC competition.

Eighth-grade guard Jules Ferrell dropped 23 points to lead Westwood to a 53-28 win over Cascade in Wartrace.

Reece Finch pitched in 13 points and Bella VanZandbergen added 8.

The Lady Rockets will be at home on Thursday to host Eagleville. Tip is set for 6 p.m. and you can hear that game live on Thunder Radio as part of the Coffee County Bank Hometown Sports Series: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.