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Lady Rockets Win District Finale, Turn Attention to Tournament

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By Owen Whitsett

Westwood Middle School volleyball closed out the district regular season with a win Monday night, taking down Highland Rim in three sets on the road.

The victory sends the Lady Rockets into postseason play with some momentum after wrapping up their district schedule with a win.

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Westwood will make a quick turnaround Tuesday, traveling to Unity for the opening round of the district tournament. The Lady Rockets will once again face Highland Rim, with first serve scheduled for 6 p.m.

The district tournament will use a double-elimination format, giving teams two chances before being eliminated from postseason play.

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