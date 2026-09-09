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Lady Rockets Win Coffee County Invitational

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Westwood Middle School cross country turned in another strong performance last week, with the Lady Rockets winning the overall team title at the Coffee County Invitational.

Shi Segovia-Barnett led the way for Westwood, winning the girls race with a time of 14:53. Segovia-Barnett finished 30 seconds ahead of the second-place runner. Lyza Cashion also turned in a top-five finish, placing fourth at 16:34, while Julia Barnett finished 16th with a time of 20:38.

The victory marked the second overall team win of the season for the Lady Rockets.

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On the boys side, Lain Jones was Westwood’s top finisher. Jones made a late push to pass two runners and finish 24th overall. Sixth grader Zion Massey followed with a 30th-place finish for the Rockets.

Westwood returns to the course Wednesday at Community High School.

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