Lady Rockets Win Coffee County Invitational

Westwood Middle School cross country turned in another strong performance last week, with the Lady Rockets winning the overall team title at the Coffee County Invitational.

Shi Segovia-Barnett led the way for Westwood, winning the girls race with a time of 14:53. Segovia-Barnett finished 30 seconds ahead of the second-place runner. Lyza Cashion also turned in a top-five finish, placing fourth at 16:34, while Julia Barnett finished 16th with a time of 20:38.

The victory marked the second overall team win of the season for the Lady Rockets.

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On the boys side, Lain Jones was Westwood’s top finisher. Jones made a late push to pass two runners and finish 24th overall. Sixth grader Zion Massey followed with a 30th-place finish for the Rockets.

Westwood returns to the course Wednesday at Community High School.