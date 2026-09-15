Lady Rockets Sweep Community With Varsity, JV Wins

By Owen Whitsett

Westwood soccer picked up a pair of wins at home Thursday night, with both the varsity and junior varsity Lady Rockets shutting out Community.

The varsity Lady Rockets rolled to a 3-0 win behind a pair of goals from Italia Orpineda. Ragan Sample added the other Westwood goal to help secure the shutout victory.

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Westwood’s JV squad followed with a much tighter 1-0 win.

The match remained scoreless until the final minute, when Shi Segovia delivered the game-winner with about 45 seconds remaining to lift the Lady Rockets past Community.

Westwood finished the night with two victories and did not allow a goal across either match.