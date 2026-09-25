Lady Rockets Shut Out Shelbyville, Advance to Regional Championship

By Owen Whitsett

Westwood Middle School girls soccer is headed to the regional championship after a dominant performance against Shelbyville.

The Lady Rockets shut out Shelbyville 3-0, with Raegan Sample, Lois and Ashlyn Allen each finding the back of the net in the win.

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Westwood controlled the match throughout to secure another postseason victory and earn its spot in the regional championship.

The win continues an impressive postseason run for the Lady Rockets. Westwood is the back-to-back District 11 champion and has now won back-to-back sectional semifinal matches to advance to the regional championship in consecutive seasons.

Westwood will play for the regional championship next, with the opponent, date and time to be determined.