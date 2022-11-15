Connect with us

Lady Rockets open busy week with blowout win of Eagleville

Published

Zallona Dillard

The first of three games this week went the way of the Lady Rockets.

Westwood Middle got 16 points from Reece Finch and 15 from Jules Ferrell to blow past Eagleville 37-18 Monday night on the road.

Ferrell did most of her scoring at the charity stripe, where she got 11 of her 15 points. She was 11-of-14 at the line.

Finch was able to do more damage from the field where she scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Paisley Dyer, Zallona Dillard and Bella Vanzandbergen all scored 2 points for the Lady Rockets in the win.

Westwood improves to 6-1 overall with the win. The Lady Rockets will travel to Forrest Thursday night before playing Coffee Middle Friday night (at Coffee County Central).

