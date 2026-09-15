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Lady Rockets Knock Off District’s Last Unbeaten Team

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By Owen Whitsett

Westwood volleyball picked up a big district win Monday night, handing the district’s only remaining unbeaten team a three-set loss.

The Lady Rockets took the opening set 25-22 before dropping the second 25-21. Westwood responded in the deciding third set, pulling away for a 15-9 win to secure the match.

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Elly Wild helped lead Westwood from the service line, while Bella Hastings, Adley Selvog and Paisley Prater delivered key kills. The Lady Rockets stayed aggressive throughout the match and battled through a tight first two sets before closing the door in the third.

The victory moves Westwood to 11-4 in district play with one district match remaining.

Westwood will host Warren County in a non-district matchup Tuesday before traveling to Highland Rim next Monday for its final district match. The district tournament begins Sept. 22.

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