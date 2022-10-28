Connect with us

Lady Rockets down West Tullahoma

Published

Kylie Evans

Westwood’s Lady Rockets made it 2 in a row with a 40-31 win over West Tullahoma at Joel Vinson Gymnasium in Manchester Thursday night.

Jules Ferrell led the scoring effort for the Lady Rockets with 21 points, including an 11-of-16 effort at the free throw line in the fourth quarter alone. In fact, most all of Ferrell’s points were at the stripe. She only had two field goals – a 3-pointer in the second quarter and a 2-point bucket in the fourth.

Meanwhile, Reece Finch poured in 12 points for the Lady Rockets in the win and Allison Russ had 4 big fourth quarter points. Westwood held a slim 14-12 halftime lead before getting a little more space over the final two periods.

The Lady Rockets improve to 2-1 win the win. WMS gets a week off before traveling to Community for a 6 p.m. tip on Thursday, Nov. 3.

