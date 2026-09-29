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Lady Rockets Capture Regional Championship With 1-0 Shutout

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By Owen Whitsett

Westwood Middle School girls soccer is moving on after capturing a regional championship Monday night with a 1-0 win over Chattanooga School for the Liberal Arts at Westwood.

The Lady Rockets were facing a CSLA team that won the state championship a year ago, but Westwood wasted little time taking control.

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Ashlyn Allen found the back of the net within the first two minutes of the match, giving the Lady Rockets an early 1-0 advantage.

That would prove to be the only goal Westwood needed.

Both teams generated scoring opportunities throughout the remainder of the match, but Westwood goalkeeper Addy Smith repeatedly turned CSLA away. Smith made several saves to preserve the shutout and keep the Lady Rockets in front.

Allen’s early goal held up for the remainder of the match, sending Westwood to a 1-0 victory and the regional championship.

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The Lady Rockets will now advance to the State Sectionals on Saturday, Oct. 3.

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